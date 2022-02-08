Although LinkedIn is the most used social network by B2B firms, marketers say Twitter delivers the most engagement, according to recent research from Sagefrog.

The report was based on data from a survey of marketers who work for B2B firms across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, industrial, and business services.

Some 85% of respondents say their B2B firm uses LinkedIn for marketing purposes, 71% say their firm uses Facebook, and 61% say their firm uses Twitter.

B2B marketers say Twitter delivers the highest engagement, on average, for their posts/content. It is followed by LinkedIn and Facebook.

B2B marketers say social media is now their second-biggest source of leads, after referrals.

Some 41% of B2B marketers say they plan to invest more in social media marketing in 2022.

