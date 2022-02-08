Although LinkedIn is the most used social network by B2B firms, marketers say Twitter delivers the most engagement, according to recent research from Sagefrog.
The report was based on data from a survey of marketers who work for B2B firms across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, industrial, and business services.
Some 85% of respondents say their B2B firm uses LinkedIn for marketing purposes, 71% say their firm uses Facebook, and 61% say their firm uses Twitter.
B2B marketers say Twitter delivers the highest engagement, on average, for their posts/content. It is followed by LinkedIn and Facebook.
B2B marketers say social media is now their second-biggest source of leads, after referrals.
Some 41% of B2B marketers say they plan to invest more in social media marketing in 2022.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of marketers who work for B2B firms across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, industrial, and business services.
Continue reading "The Top Social Networks With B2B Marketers" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Social Media Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Social Media:
- How 'Link In Bio' Impacts Instagram Performance [Infographic]
- A Cheat Sheet for LinkedIn Image Sizes [Infographic]
- Social Media Checklist: What to Do Each Day, Week, and Month [Infographic]
- Social Media Hashtags for Every Day of the Week [Infographic]
- The World's Biggest Social Networks (And Who Owns Them) [Infographic]
- Instagram Stories: 2021 Benchmarks and Trends