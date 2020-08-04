Instagram carousels enable marketers to share multiple images and videos in a single post; as a result, they can be a highly effective way to stand out on the social network.

In fact, a recent analysis of more than 22 million Instagram posts by Socialinsider found carousels garner more engagement, on average, compared with image posts or video posts.

An infographic (below) from Bannersnack explores key findings from the research, including which carousel lengths and media approaches tend to drive the most engagement.

The infographic also provides design and copy tips, as well as recommendations for which software tools to use for creating Instagram carousels.

Check out the infographic:



