NEW! Marketing Strategy Master Class launches December 1. Learn more

Many marketers know that social media influencer marketing has potential but aren't quite sure where to start.

How do you know which influencers to choose? What's the process for actually hiring influencers?

A recent infographic (below) from Spiralytics answers those questions with tips for identifying candidates, reaching out, and creating contracts.

The piece also provides advice for ensuring your social media influencer campaigns resonate with audiences and achieve your business goals.

Check out the infographic:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.

Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual Nov 4 & 5. Get your ticket.