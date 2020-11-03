Many marketers know that social media influencer marketing has potential but aren't quite sure where to start.
How do you know which influencers to choose? What's the process for actually hiring influencers?
A recent infographic (below) from Spiralytics answers those questions with tips for identifying candidates, reaching out, and creating contracts.
The piece also provides advice for ensuring your social media influencer campaigns resonate with audiences and achieve your business goals.
Check out the infographic:
