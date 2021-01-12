In social media, a little spying on your competitors can go a long way.
A well-structured social media competitive analysis can reveal a host of useful insights, including what types of content your rivals are creating and which of their posts are receiving the most engagement.
So, how can you perform an effective analysis?
An infographic (below) from Socialinsider covers the basics, including tips for identifying your top competitors, advice for determining which social networks to monitor, and suggestions for the types of tools to use.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "How to Perform a Social Media Competitive Analysis"
