What's the difference between TikTok and Instagram Reels? How does audience engagement vary between the two?

The Influencer Marketing Factory did a deep dive into the functionality of both social media offerings. The researchers also examined 60 profiles that post on both TikTok and Instagram Reels to compare content performance.

An infographic (below) reveals the findings of the research and provides benchmarks for views, likes, and comments.

The piece also explores the key difference between TikTok and Instagram Reels: community vs. reach.

Check out the infographic: