Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Clubhouse, an audio-only social media app, has been getting lots of buzz recently. But what exactly is it, and how does it work?

A recent infographic (below) from Branex explores key information marketers need to know about the app.

The piece covers the core elements of the social network's functionality and looks at its current user base.

The infographic also explores how businesses can benefit from Clubhouse.

Check out the infographic:

All about the Clubhouse social media app infographic

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "What Marketers Need to Know About Clubhouse [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.