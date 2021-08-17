Marketers sometimes lump all social networks together when dealing with video, and they use the same approaches and the same assets across platforms.

However, the various networks have unique audiences and varying technical requirements, which means that tailoring your strategies and your creative executions can lead to greater success.

An infographic (below) from Breadnbeyond covers key video stats, trends, and specs (dimensions, aspect ratios, lengths, etc.) for six popular social networks: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The piece also provides four tips for ensuring your videos stand out on social platforms.

Check out the infographic: