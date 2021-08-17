Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketers sometimes lump all social networks together when dealing with video, and they use the same approaches and the same assets across platforms.

However, the various networks have unique audiences and varying technical requirements, which means that tailoring your strategies and your creative executions can lead to greater success.

An infographic (below) from Breadnbeyond covers key video stats, trends, and specs (dimensions, aspect ratios, lengths, etc.) for six popular social networks: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The piece also provides four tips for ensuring your videos stand out on social platforms.

Check out the infographic:

How to use video on social media platforms 

 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "How to Succeed With Video on 6 Popular Social Networks [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.