Why is LinkedIn a great platform for B2B marketers?
A recent (infographic) below from the social network's Marketing Solutions team provides three key reasons: audience, engagement, and trust.
The piece highlights insights on the growth of the platform's audience, its engagement rates, and how it is viewed as a trusted environment.
It also looks at how LinkedIn can help you grow your business.
Check out the infographic:
