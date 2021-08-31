Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Why is LinkedIn a great platform for B2B marketers?

A recent (infographic) below from the social network's Marketing Solutions team provides three key reasons: audience, engagement, and trust.

The piece highlights insights on the growth of the platform's audience, its engagement rates, and how it is viewed as a trusted environment.

It also looks at how LinkedIn can help you grow your business.

Check out the infographic:

Why B2b marketers build on LinkedIn infographic 

