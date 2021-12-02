Although social media influencers are often lumped together as one group, the truth is that they fall into different buckets.

Specifically, influencers tend to land in different tiers of follower counts, and each of those tiers has unique characteristics.

An infographic (below) from MediaUpdate, which is based on content from Acodez, covers five types of social media influencers based on follower counts.

The piece looks at which types of individuals tend to fall into the different tiers, and what that means for marketers looking to work with influencers.

Check out the infographic: