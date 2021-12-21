Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Which social media marketing trends will be big deals in 2022?

To find out, Hootsuite surveyed 18,100 marketers around the world, spoke with industry leaders, and examined third-party data.

An infographic (below) explores highlights from the research.

Specifically, it covers five trends to watch: brands finally getting community right, marketers getting creative as consumers wise up to social ads, social maturing out of the marketing department, social becoming the heart of shopping, and social media managers bridging the gap between marketing and customer service.

Check out the infographic:

Social media trends for 2022 

