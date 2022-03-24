Which creative approaches drive brand impact on TikTok?
To find out, TikTok and IPSOS teamed up to conduct a meta-analysis of 296 brand lift studies across multiple verticals.
An infographic (below) covers key findings from the research.
The piece highlights data-driven best-practices that marketers can use to improve memorability, ad recall, and brand linkage.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Creative Best-Practices for TikTok [Infographic]"
