It's that time of year again: the time our special yearend episode of Marketing Smarts airs! Our previous yearend specials from 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 all featured a group of marketing stars sharing their answer to the same question.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

This year, we continue that tradition. I sat down with 21 industry thought leaders to record video interviews about their areas of expertise. Each of those marketing stars shared valuable advice on what marketers need to know to grow their business in the coming year: content marketing, customer experience, leadership and governance, machine-learning... these smart marketers tell you what you need to know to make 2019 your best year yet!

This episode was recorded on-site at the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum, which brings together marketing stars from all over the world. (Join us in Washington DC for the 2019 event so you can meet them in person!)

This final episode of 2018 features all-new Marketing Smarts content from authors, thought leaders, strategists, and big-brand marketers. Listen to the show to find out what you need to know for 2019! For each guest's previous Marketing Smarts full interviews, click the episode numbers below.



Guests, in order of appearance:

This special episode is action-packed! Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!

Be sure to check out the blooper reel, too!

This episode brought to you by GoToWebinar:

GoToWebinar makes it easy to produce engaging online events. Whether you want to connect with your prospects, customers or employees, GoToWebinar has the tools and analytics you need. Start creating interactive and educational webinars your audience will love.

Music credit: Noam Weinstein.