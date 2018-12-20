It's that time of year again: the time our special yearend episode of Marketing Smarts airs! Our previous yearend specials from 2013, 2014, 20152016, and 2017 all featured a group of marketing stars sharing their answer to the same question.

PLAY NOW
Listen to it later:
Download the MP3

This year, we continue that tradition. I sat down with 21 industry thought leaders to record video interviews about their areas of expertise. Each of those marketing stars shared valuable advice on what marketers need to know to grow their business in the coming year: content marketing, customer experience, leadership and governance, machine-learning... these smart marketers tell you what you need to know to make 2019 your best year yet!

This episode was recorded on-site at the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum, which brings together marketing stars from all over the world. (Join us in Washington DC for the 2019 event so you can meet them in person!)

This final episode of 2018 features all-new Marketing Smarts content from authors, thought leaders, strategists, and big-brand marketers. Listen to the show to find out what you need to know for 2019! For each guest's previous Marketing Smarts full interviews, click the episode numbers below.


Guests, in order of appearance:

  1. Katie Robbert, CEO and co-founder, Trust Insights.
  2. John Wall, author (B2B Marketing Confessions), and partner, Trust Insights. Marketing Smarts episode 125.
  3. Allen Weiss, founder, MarketingProfs. Marketing Smarts episode 181.
  4. Ahava Liebtag, author (The Digital Crown: Winning at Content on the Web), content expert and president, Aha Media Group. Marketing Smarts episode 137.
  5. Lee Odden, author (Optimize: How to Attract and Engage More Customers by Integrating SEO, Social Media, and Content Marketing), CEO and co-founder, TopRank Marketing. Marketing Smarts episode 308.
  6. Andy Crestodina, author (Content Chemistry: The Illustrated Handbook for Content Marketing), co-founder and chief marketing officer, Orbit Media Studios.
  7. Christopher Penn, Trust Insights, author of Leading Innovation: Building a Scalable, Innovative Organization, and co-host of the Marketing Over Coffee podcast with John J. Wall. Marketing Smarts episodes 218 (innovation) and 320 (predictive analytics).
  8. Rob Zaleski, digital content and brand manager, ShippingEasy.
  9. Ann Handley, best-selling author (Everybody Writes, Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content), chief content officer, MarketingProfs. Marketing Smarts episodes 130 (battling mediocrity in content), 146 (marketing writing), and 175 (marketing that surprises).
  10. Jason Miller, author (Welcome to the Funnel: Proven Tactics to Turn Your Social and Content Marketing up to 11), content and social marketing leader, Bing. Marketing Smarts episodes 164 and 313 (content marketing).
  11. Nancy Harhut, email and behavioral science expert, chief creative officer, HBT Marketing. Marketing Smarts episode 298 (using behavioral shortcuts to drive email opens and clicks).
  12. Kathy Klotz-Guest, author (Stop Boring Me! How to Create Kick-A** Marketing Content, Products and Ideas Through the Power of Improv), founder,  Keeping It Human. Marketing Smarts episode 252 (humor and storytelling).
  13. Scott Sweeney Mass MarTech.
  14. Bryan Kramer, author (There Is No B2B or B2C: It's Human to Human #H2HPureMatter. Marketing Smarts episode 157 ("human to human" marketing).
  15. Jon Burkhart, keynote speaker, author (Newsjacking: The Urgent Genius of Real-time Advertising), content strategist, and founder, TBC Global. Marketing Smarts episode 344 (firecracker content).
  16. Nick Westergaard, author (Brand Now: How to Stand Out in a Crowded, Distracted World), chief strategist, Brand Driven Digital. Marketing Smarts episodes 91 (choosing your own marketing adventure) 231 ("scrappy" marketing), and 328 (building a brand).
  17. Michael Brito, author (Participation Marketing: Unleashing Employees to Participate and Become Brand Storytellers), executive vice-president, Zeno Group. Marketing Smarts episode 132 (brands as media companies).
  18. Tim Washer, corporate humorist, improv and marketing expert.
  19. Matthew T. Grant, chief marketing officer in residence, Aberdeen.  Marketing Smarts episode 133 (online courses for marketing).
  20. Carlos Hidalgo, founder and CEO of VisumCx, former CEO of ANNUITAS, author of Driving Demand: Transforming B2B Marketing to Meet the Needs of the Modern Buyer.
  21. Andrea Fryrear, author (Death of a Marketer), content marketing strategist, agile marketing trainer, and president at AgileSherpas.

This special episode is action-packed! Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!

Be sure to check out the blooper reel, too!

 

 

This episode brought to you by GoToWebinar:

GoToWebinar makes it easy to produce engaging online events. Whether you want to connect with your prospects, customers or employees, GoToWebinar has the tools and analytics you need. Start creating interactive and educational webinars your audience will love.

Music credit: Noam Weinstein.