As we rang in the new decade, January 1 also marked the official start of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The law is meant to protect consumers' personal information as well as increase the transparency of how the personal data of California residents is being used.

What CCPA is trying to accomplish is somewhat similar to the EU's GDPR regulations, but its differences call for a deeper review and understanding—especially for marketers who depend on processing personal data to effectively acquire and engage customers.

Since 2018, CCPA has been a recurring topic in anticipation of the 2020 deadline. But what's most surprising is that the law, though many have known it's coming, still doesn't seem that big of a deal in the marketing landscape. People don't seem to be paying attention to it as closely as they should.

That may be due, in part, to the lack of straightforward documentation out there for marketers and execs (by that, I mean actionable checklists without all of the legal jargon that makes it hard for nonlawyers to decipher).

Without easy-to-follow guidelines, it's hard to ensure proper CCPA compliance, including the involvement of those, internally and externally, who have a role to play in compliance. So, if you feel behind or lost, or you don't know what to feel about CCPA, this article should help.