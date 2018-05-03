A Marketer's Checklist: Are You Ready for GDPR Compliance? [Infographic]

The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is about to go into effect, but many marketers, in Europe but especially those outside of it, are still unprepared for the May 25 deadline.

The GDPR aims to protect consumer data and restrict its use by companies. That data includes name, email address, IP address, social media handle, bank details, and medical information.

Every company that collects such data from consumers in Europe must take immediate action to comply with the regulations to avoid potentially hefty fines for violations.

Email marketing automation provider Campaigner has created a handy infographic that explains the importance of the regulations for marketers and suggests compliance best-practices.

Check out the infographic for a brief checklist of actions you need to take to adhere to GDPR's provisions:



