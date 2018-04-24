What Is GDPR, and How Can It Impact Your Business? [Infographic]

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to go into effect on May 25. It will change the way businesses worldwide process and store client and employee information, and there are serious consequences for failure to comply.

The new European legislation has taken up a large portion of headlines and news stories since its announcement in early 2016, so if you're in marketing or you work with data, you've probably heard about it. Although the deadline is fast approaching, a worrying 90% of small business owners in the UK and the EU have not yet fully prepared for the new legislation. That may be because they have not been made fully aware of the regulations and the consequences for failure to comply.

If you're one of the many who have heard of GDPR but aren't quite sure what it entails or how it could affect you, then read on. Caunce O'Hara, a British insurance company, has created an infographic to explain the importance of GDPR and how it will take effect on a global scale.

The graphic answers the following questions about GDPR:

What are the new GDPR regulations?

How can GDPR affect your business?

How will GDPR change business?

Will cybersecurity be the next big concern?

To see how GDPR will affect your business, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!