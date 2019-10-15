In less than three months, "California's GDPR"—the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)—will be come into effect.

How are those two data-privacy regulations—CCPA and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation—similar? How are they different? And do you need to comply with CCPA?

As in the case with GDPR, CCPA—which draws from the data-privacy standards set by GDPR—will apply to many US businesses, which will need to adhere to its various legal provisions.