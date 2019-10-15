In less than three months, "California's GDPR"—the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)—will be come into effect.

How are those two data-privacy regulations—CCPA and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation—similar? How are they different? And do you need to comply with CCPA?

As in the case with GDPR, CCPA—which draws from the data-privacy standards set by GDPR—will apply to many US businesses, which will need to adhere to its various legal provisions.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

#mpb2b 2020 registration is now open