How Color Impacts Fashion Brands' Instagram Engagement

by   |    |  451 views
Do images from fashion brands that feature certain colors tend to garner more engagement on Instagram?

Corra examined more than 200,000 images posted to Instagram by 200 popular fashion brands. The researchers ran the images through Google's Cloud Vision API to identify key features, then grouped the results by engagement and fashion vertical.

Instagram images from footwear and swimwear brands that contain a significant amount of black tend to garner above-average engagement, the analysis found.

Images that include quite a bit of black also do well for activewear brands—topped only by images that include a significant amount of pink.

In the casualwear vertical, Instagram posts that feature purple tend to spark above-average engagement.


Instagram posts featuring green garner below-average engagement across all fashion categories.

About the research: The report was based on data from 200,000 images posted to Instagram by 200 popular fashion brands.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

