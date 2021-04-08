What are the social media shopping habits of younger Americans?
The Influencer Marketing Factory surveyed 350 Gen Z-ers and Millennials in the United States.
The researchers found social commerce shoppers don't tend to seek immediate gratification: More than half (53%) of respondents say they like to carefully research products they see on social media before buying, and only 12% say they've bought something right away.
A recent infographic (below) explores additional findings from the survey, including insights on younger social shoppers' content and product category preferences.
Check out the infographic:
