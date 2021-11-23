Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Which hashtags should you use in your social media posts?

An infographic (below) from Social Media Today provides a quick guide for selecting the right ones for your businesses.

The piece looks at how you can find an effective combination by looking for hashtags that are active, niche, relevant, and mixed.

The infographic also explores the benefits of using hashtags in your social media posts.

Check out the infographic:

Using hashtags on social media infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

