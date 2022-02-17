How can you boost the return on investment of your social media marketing?
An infographic (below) from ClickDimensions explores how to elevate your ROI.
Specifically, the piece looks at the importance of six things: defining your goals, analyzing the correct metrics, increasing interactions, being able to adapt, and using the right technologies.
Accompanying each best-practice are data points showing why it is essential.
Check out the infographic:
