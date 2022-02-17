Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

How can you boost the return on investment of your social media marketing?

An infographic (below) from ClickDimensions explores how to elevate your ROI.

Specifically, the piece looks at the importance of six things: defining your goals, analyzing the correct metrics, increasing interactions, being able to adapt, and using the right technologies.

Accompanying each best-practice are data points showing why it is essential.

Check out the infographic:

How to elevate your social media ROI 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "How to Elevate Your Social Media ROI [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.